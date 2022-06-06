PH climbs to 33rd spot in Nikkei COVID-19 recovery index

People wearing face masks as a precaution against COVID-19 fall in line at the Monumento bus stop in Caloocan on January 3, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) - The Philippines climbed to the 33rd spot out of 121 countries in the Nikkei Asia COVID recovery ranking in May, 8 months after it placed last in the index.

The Nikkei Global Recovery Index assesses the infection management, vaccine rollouts, and social mobility of countries. The higher the ranking, the closer a place is to recovery, it said.

In November, the Philippines ranked 57th in a list of 122 countries.

The country's further rise is due to its easing of restrictions as the number of COVID-19 cases continued to decline, according to the Tokyo-based newspaper.

"The nation reopened its borders to fully vaccinated international tourists in February. This week, it also stopped requiring foreign nationals with booster shots to present a negative test result on arrival," its report read.

As of Sunday, the Philippines' total COVID-19 cases has reached 3,691,546 with a positivity rate of 1.22 percent, slightly lower than the previous week's 1.24 percent, according to ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team head Edson Guido.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque on Monday said the country's rise in the global COVID recovery index was due to the public's compliance with minimum health standards, the country's "good vaccination rollout," and its Alert Level System.

The Philippines will likely keep Alert Level 1 as the lowest step in COVID-19 restrictions until President Rodrigo Duterte's term ends on June 30, he earlier said.

"These are the 3 things I would say contributed in our COVID-19 recovery. We bested 80 other countries: UK, US, Switzerland, Israel, Japan, Canada, Australia, even Singapore. Nung una, okay, medyo nangungulelat tayo (at first we were lagging behind)," he told ANC's Headstart.

"This is a marathon. Ang mga iba akala sprint, pabilisan (some think it's a sprint, who is the fastest). We've steadily orchestrated the national government's pandemic response in collaboration with the local government units, and also equally important to point, the private sector."

The Philippines from the beginning prioritized saving lives over keeping the economy open, said Dr. Edsel Salvana, infectious disease expert and member of the DOH technical advisory group.

"You can't put the economy before lives kasi kung 'di ka magsarado 'pag kumalat ang COVID, bagsak din ang economy mo. Mas sustainable talaga ang ganitong plano," he said in a televised public briefing.

(You can't put the economy before lives because if you don't lock down, your economy will slump if COVID spreads. This plan is really more sustainable.)

"The economy will follow if you prioritize saving lives, if you prioritize health."

As of Thursday, the Philippines has fully inoculated 69.4 million Filipinos or 77 percent of its target 90 million population, the Department of Health said.

Of those with primary boosters, 14.3 million have received an additional those while 142,600 have gotten their second booster shot.

