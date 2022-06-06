NBI probe sought on viral video of man mauling woman

Senate President Vicente Sotto III said his staff already sent the photos and link regarding the incident to the NBI. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Outgoing Senate President Vicente Sotto III on Monday sought the National Bureau of Investigation’s (NBI) assistance to identify the people seen in a viral video showing a man hitting a woman.

The footage was taken two years ago and was posted on the social media page REGtv. It so far has more than 100,000 views and 22,300 shares.

In the video, a woman carrying a baby was seen being repeatedly hit by a shirtless man who only stopped when the victim fell on the floor crying due to so much pain.

Another woman in black approached the victim to check on her as the man continues to hurl invectives.

Sotto in a text message called the attention of journalists regarding the content of the said video, which he stated is a clear violation of Republic Act 9262 or the Violence Against Women and Children.

“Atty. Marian Lucinario has already communicated with NBI Director to look into and investigate the matter representing me,” Sotto said.

He added: “My lawyer will coordinate and file the complaint on my behalf as soon as they are identified.”

Sotto said his staff already sent the photos and link regarding the incident to the NBI.

Once identified, Sotto said: “I will file it (case against the suspect) myself.”

