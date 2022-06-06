Marcos receives envoys from Italy, ASEAN



MANILA (UPDATE) - President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday met with diplomats from Italy and Southeast Asian nations, the third batch of envoys paying him a courtesy visit before he officially takes oath as the Philippines' 17th chief executive.

Marcos met with Italian ambassador Marco Clemente, and ambassadors Johariah Wahab of Brunei, Phan Peuv of Cambodia, Agus Widjojo of Indonesia, Songkane Luangmuninthone of Laos, Gerard Ho of Singapore, Thawat Sumitmor of Thailand, and Hoang Huy Chung of Vietnam.

"Our relations have always been very, very cordial," Marcos told Wahab before extending an invitation for Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah to attend his presidential inauguration as President.

"We will send a formal invitation... for him to come and join us during the inauguration on the 30th," he told Wahab.

In a separate meeting, Clemente thanked Marcos for their meeting.

"I realized that you mean business," the Italian diplomat said.

"You wanted to meet me and we can establish a very fruitful relationship, a bilateral relationship," he added, noting that the Philippines and Italy are set to celebrate the 75th year of their bilateral ties.

Marcos gave both envoys an inabel fabric, the traditional weave from his home region Ilocos.

