Marcos receives envoys from Brunei, Italy



MANILA - President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday met with diplomats from Brunei and Italy, the third batch of envoys who paid him a courtesy visit before he officially takes oath as the Philippines' 17th chief executive.

Brunei Darussalam Ambassador Johairah Wahab also represented the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), while Italy Ambassador Marco Clemente is the 4th European diplomat to visit Marcos.

"Our relations have always been very, very cordial," Marcos told Wahab before extending an invitation for Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah to attend his presidential inauguration as President.

"We will send a formal invitation... for him to come and join us during the inauguration on the 30th," he told Wahab.

In a separate meeting, Clemente thanked Marcos for their meeting.

"I realized that you mean business," the Italian diplomat said.

"You wanted to meet me and we can establish a very fruitful relationship, a bilateral relationship," he added, noting that the Philippines and Italy are set to celebrate its 75th year of bilateral ties.

Marcos gave both ambassadors an Inabel fabric, the traditional weave from his home region Ilocos.

More details to follow.

