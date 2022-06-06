Senator-elect JV Ejercito. ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Senator-elect JV Ejercito said Monday he is offering a P50,000 reward for anyone who can provide information on the driver of a sports utility vehicle (SUV) that was caught on video running over a security guard.

In a Facebook post, Ejercito said he was "really furious watching the video," which was first posted by automotive journalist James Deakin on Sunday.

In the video, which was supposedly taken in an area near SM Megamall, a Toyota RAV-4 was seen hitting the security guard who was helping control the traffic, allegedly on purpose.

"Any info that will lead to successful apprehension will be greatly appreciated," Ejercito said.

As of writing, the driver of the said SUV has yet to be apprehended.

The Land Transportation Office directed the registered owner of the vehicle and its assigned driver to appear before its Intelligence and Investigation Division on Tuesday.

"Due to the gravity/severity of your acts, your driver's license is hereby preventively suspended for a period of ninety (90) days and your (motor vehicle) record is placed under alarm preventing any and all transactions while under investigation," the LTO said in its show cause order issued Monday to the SUV's registered owner.

LOOK: Driver’s license of a motorist who ‘intentionally hit/bumped’ a traffic enforcer at Mandaluyong City suspended for 90 days.

The driver is also asked to face LTO’s investigation division tomorrow, June 7. pic.twitter.com/mjTl7YAKVC — Jacque Manabat (@jacquemanabat) June 6, 2022

The security guard, meanwhile, was brought to the hospital.

Ejercito is set to return for another 6-year term in the Senate after winning a seat in the May 9 polls. He served as senator from 2013 to 2019.

