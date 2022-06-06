Davao City reports 654 dengue cases this year

Davao City Health Office handout photo

DAVAO CITY—The Davao City Tropical Disease Prevention and Control Unit has recorded a total of 654 cases of dengue, including three fatalities from the disease, from January to May 2022.

The city government, through the disease control unit, has intensified its information campaign against all mosquito-borne diseases in observance of the National Dengue Awareness Month for the whole of June.

Melodina Babante said on Monday that their office is constantly conducting prevention and intervention efforts to combat dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases in the city.

This includes collaboration with barangay units to monitor communities with high dengue cases, indoor residual spraying, distribution of “dengue kits” (containing insect repellant, mosquito nets, paracetamol syrup/tablets, and oral rehydration therapy products), and issuance of the NS1 Dengue test kits for suspected dengue patients.

Babante said barangay health centers can use the NS1 Dengue test kit for individuals with symptoms of the disease. Within 15 minutes, health workers can determine whether the patient is indeed infected with dengue.

Though the LGU continues to conduct intervention measures such as fogging upon request from the barangay, Babante said that this practice does not guarantee full prevention of the disease. She instead reminded citizens that cleaning their communities is a more viable method of preventing an outbreak.

“Fogging is not the solution, it is only for intervention. That is why people need to keep their surroundings clean. They do not have to do it alone; it must be a community effort," she said.

Babante urged Dabawenyos to practice habits such as applying insect repellants, wearing light-colored clothes that amply cover the skin, and being wary of mosquitoes during peak biting time—2 hours after sunset.

She added that people experiencing early symptoms of the disease (fatigue, joint pains, high fever, appetite loss, and pain behind the eyes) must seek early medical consultation.—Report from Hernel Tocmo

