China intends to keep its 'good relations' with PH under Marcos admin - official

MANILA - China intends to keep its "good relations" with the Philippines under President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s administration, the Chinese Embassy said Monday.

Speaking via Zoom, Chinese Embassy Counsellor Xie Yonghui recounted a May 18 phone conversation between Marcos and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who urged both countries to "carry forward the friendship of the two sides and stay true to their original aspirations."

"President Xi stressed that both countries should carry forward the friendship of the two sides and stay true to their original aspirations. The two countries should also grasp the general trend, write a grand story on the China-Philippines friendship in the new era and follow through the blueprint for bilateral friendly relations, so as to usher in an even higher, brighter future for the bilateral ties," Xie said.

Marcos, Xie said, also expressed readiness to strengthen exchanges in various fields and make Philippine-China relations "a foreign policy priority."

"President-elect Bongbong Marcos also said that the new incoming administration will make Philippine-China relations a foreign policy priority and is ready to strengthen exchanges at various levels and deepen cooperation with China in the economy, trade, infrastructure, energy, culture and education. He also expressed the hope that the relationship between China and the Philippines will shift to a higher gear, leading to a more fruitful and meaningful outcomes for the two countries under his administration," Xie said.

Xie spoke during a press conference to mark the awarding this week of the Award for Promoting Philippines-China Understanding (APPCU) by the Association for Philippines-China Understanding (APCU) to Filipinos “who have made efforts through time to strengthen friendly ties and promote mutual understanding between the Philippines and China using their respective advocacies and expertise in the various fields and disciplines of Mass Media and Public Service; Trade and Commerce; and Arts, Culture, and the Sciences.”

