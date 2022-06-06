Then-presumptive President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos addresses the members of the media during a briefing at his campaign headquarters in Mandaluyong City on May 23, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s camp on Monday said there is still "no information" on when he would file the breakdown of his Halalan 2022 campaign expenditure, noting that it is still "early" even though the deadline is already on Wednesday.

"We have no information on the President-elect," incoming Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said in a press conference.

"We still have two days to go, so it's early," she said.

Marcos' Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) earlier said it spent P272 million for the presidential campaign of its standard bearer, but declined to give a copy of their Statement of Contribution and Expenditures (SOCE) to the press.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) earlier set June 8 as the non-extendable deadline for the filing of campaign contributions and expenditures of candidates who ran in the 2022 national elections.

Under the law, candidates who fail to declare their campaign expenses on time may face perpetual disqualification from holding any public office.

In 2016, Marcos declared spending P140.53 million for his vice presidential bid, according to data compiled by the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism.

Back then, he spent P9.83 million from his personal fund, while contributions from supporters and campaign donors amounted to P130.70 million.

