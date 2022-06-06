Health Secretary Francisco Duque III gives an update to President Rodrigo Duterte during a meeting with key government officials at the Malacañan Palace on April 5, 2022. King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo



MANILA — Two senators on Monday frowned at Health Secretary Francisco Duque III’s statement that he had “no regrets” over his second term as head of the Department of Health (DOH).

Duque told ANC earlier in the day that the Philippines "could've lost more lives" if he did not approve the transfer of funds that the budget department used to procure allegedly overpriced and substandard medical supplies from Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp, which government denied.

He said the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee had treated him and others "unfairly" during its investigation of the Pharmally transactions.

Sought for a reaction on this, Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III said Duque should “go over the 113-page blue ribbon report.”

The committee had recommended to file charges against Duque, former government officials, and Pharmally executives for allegedly plundering public funds meant to address the pandemic.

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, meanwhile, advised Duque to “hire a good lawyer.”

“Clearly, under the Revised Penal Code, he is a principal by indispensable cooperation. PS-DBM officials could not have committed the plunder without the P42B DOH funds being illegally transferred, without any documentation, to PS-DBM,” the senator said in a text message.

Drilon also maintained that Duque is “is part of the conspiracy to defraud.”

Pimentel and Drilon are among the 9 senators who signed the partial committee report on government's deals with Pharmally. The report was penned by the panel's chairman, Sen. Richard Gordon.

The report, however, failed to reach the Senate plenary before the 18th Congress adjourned. It needed at least 11 signatories.

In earlier interviews, committee members, Senators Juan Miguel Zubiri, Sherwin Gatchalan and Imee Marcos explained that they refused to sign the Pharmally report because it recommended that charges be filed against President Rodrigo Duterte.



Meanwhile, Gordon said that any senator can actually move for the amendment of the report if only they allowed it to be tackled on the floor.