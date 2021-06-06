Virus surges nationwide 'manageable,' says treatment czar

Hospitals in Zamboanga del Norte are reportedly in critical level due to rising cases of COVID-19, according to local officials. Photo by Dynah Diestro

MANILA - Surges in virus cases in various parts of the Philippines are "manageable," the country's COVID-19 treatment czar said Sunday.

Health Undersecretary Leopoldo Vega made the remark as he reiterated that minimum health standards must be followed and vaccination efforts must be ramped up.

"Manageable, pero kailangan talaga natin ipatupad ang minimum health standards natin. Kasi napansin namin, once there is a break of level of compliance dito sa local government units, dun mo mapapansin talaga ang pag-rise," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(It's manageable, but we really need to enforce minimum health standards. We observed that once there is a break of level of compliance in local government units, that's when cases rise.)

"Alam natin, sa lahat ng regions, merong presence of variants of concerns."

(We know there is a presence of variants of concerns in all regions.)

The Department of Health has observed that virus infections are rising in Western Visayas, Negros Oriental, Dumaguete, and Northern, Western, and Southern Mindanao, according to Vega.

COVID-19 cases in Mindanao accounted for 25 percent of fresh cases recorded in the past week as the health department raised the alarm on the continued spike in infections outside the NCR Plus bubble on Saturday.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire reiterated that Mindanao has already "outpaced" the capital region in terms of recent infections, while other areas outside the virus epicenter likewise saw a spike.

The DOH has sent augmentation of health workers to virus-hit areas but it remains short of additional staff, said Vega.

The agency has so far only filled 78 percent of 10,000 available job positions, he added.

"If they’ll be hired as medical doctor, they will have the same salary grade. Although ang (a) plantilla position, di naman talaga (is not really) permanent but these are job orders," he said.

The Philippines' total COVID-19 cases climbed to more than 1.26 million on Saturday, with 6,955 newly reported infections.

Of the country's cumulative total of 1,262,273, the Department of Health said 59,543 or 4.7 percent are active cases while 21,732 are deaths.

As of June 2, government has administered over 5.38 million vaccine shots against COVID-19, including 4,088,422 first doses. Some 1,293,750 have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.