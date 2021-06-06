Twin quakes strike off Surigao del Norte

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck off Surigao del Norte on Sunday morning. Phivolcs

MANILA - Two earthquakes struck off Surigao del Norte on Sunday morning, Phivolcs said.

The first tremor measured at magnitude 5.1 was recorded 29 kilometers northeast of Burgos town at 11:20 a.m., according to state seismologists. It had a depth of 9 kilometers.

A moderately strong quake at Intensity IV was felt in Burgos and Sta. Monica towns, while a "weak" tremor at Intensity III was felt in the towns of Dapa, San Isidro and General Luna in Surigao Del Norte.

Intensity II or a "slightly felt" tremor was reported in the towns of Hinunangan, Silago, Hinundayan in Southern Leyte and Surigao City and Socorro town in Surigao Del Norte.

Instrumental Intensity II was also reported in Surigao City, while Instrumental Intensity I was reported in Abuyog and Palo towns, Leyte.

A magnitude 4.8 temblor struck 19 km northeast of Burgos town at 11:40 a.m., with a 12 kilometer depth of focus.

Both quakes were tectonic in origin and damage was not expected, Phivolcs said.

The Philippines is situated on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse

