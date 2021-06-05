DFA: 2 new COVID-19 cases recorded among Filipinos overseas

MANILA—The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Saturday said 2 more Filipinos fell sick with COVID-19 outside the country, bringing the total to 19,878.

Of the running total, 6,628 are considered active cases, according to the agency.

There were 3 additional recoveries, pushing the total number of recuperations to 12,056.

No new fatalities were recorded. The death toll stood at 1,194.

There are currently 94 countries or territories with Filipinos stricken with COVID-19.

Today, the DFA received reports of 2 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new recoveries and no new fatality among Filipinos abroad.

In the Philippines, more than 1.262 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed to date, of which some 59,000 are considered active carriers of the disease.

The virus claimed 21,732 lives in the country.

