'Bawal ang tanga': Gordon urges public to get vaccinated vs COVID-19

A health worker prepares to administer the 2nd dose of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine at the Ospital ng Maynila on May 29, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) - Senator Richard Gordon on Sunday minced no words in urging the public to get inoculated against COVID-19 amid what he says are baseless rumors being circulated by others to discredit the vaccines.

"Kailangan talaga, magpabakuna kayo. Bawal ang tanga. Kung di kayo magpapabakuna, dun na lang kayo sa bahay habang buhay, 'wag kayong lalabas," he said on ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(We need to get vaccinated. Stupidity is not allowed. If you don't want to get inoculated, stay home for the rest of your life and don't leave.)

"Kailangan gampanan niyo ang tungkulin niyo sa inyong sarili at kamag-anak sa bahay niyo, at mga makakausap ninyo kung kayo ay lalabas...I’m not going to pull my punches. Bawal ang tanga, bawal ang tamad, magpabakuna kayo."

(You need to accomplish your duty to yourself, your relatives at home and the people you may encounter outside. I’m not going to pull my punches. Stupidity is not allowed, lazy people are not allowed. Get vaccinated.)

The Philippine Red Cross chairman made the remark as he noted only 1.2 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated as of June 2. Government has so far administered over 5.38 million vaccine shots against COVID-19, including 4,088,422 first doses.

The Department of Health said last week that possible side effects of COVID-19 vaccines is the top reason why some Filipinos are still hesitant to be inoculated against the disease.

In a DOH survey involving 43,000 participants, respondents cited possible side effects of the vaccine, negative information on social media, and doubts on its efficacy as their top 3 reasons for hesitating to be jabbed against COVID-19, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

The agency said Saturday only 1.44% of those vaccinated in the country reported untoward reactions, and most are mild only and resolve spontaneously. The remaining 98.56% of vaccine recipients reported no untoward reactions.

The Philippines has a higher vaccination rate versus its Southeast Asian neighbors Thailand and Indonesia but is still lagging behind worldwide, Gordon said.

"Nakikita natin ang datos sa ibang bansa, 'pag nabakunahan nakakaginhawa," he said.

(We can see based on the data of other countries that they ease quarantine measures when majority of their population get vaccinated.)

"Kailangan, walang excuse. Kung gusto talagang guminhawa tayo, walang excuse, walang ek-ek. Pumunta kayo, kung kailangan maglakad, magpabakuna. Nandyan na yung bakuna, kailangan pa bang iluhod sa inyo yan?"

(There should be no excuses if we want to relax. Go to vaccination sites, walk if you have to. We have vaccines, do we need to kneel in front of you?)

Government needs to vaccinate 500,000 people daily or 3 million per week in key metropolitan areas and 6 provinces to achieve herd immunity by November, vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. earlier said.

On Saturday, the Philippines' total COVID-19 cases climbed to more than 1.26 million, with 6,955 newly reported infections.

Of the country's cumulative total of 1,262,273, some 59,543 or 4.7 percent are active infections while 21,732 are deaths.