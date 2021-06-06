Alleged Abu Sayyaf bomb maker killed in Basilan: police

MANILA - A suspected Abu Sayyaf bomb maker was gunned down in a police operation in Basilan early Saturday, police said.

Aroy Ittot, also known as "Oroy", was killed in a shoot out as police served an arrest warrant against him for murder, according to Philippine National Police chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar.

"The suspect fired upon the arresting team using his M16 rifle which prompted the operating troops to return fire that eventually led in the neutralization of Oroy," Eleazar said in a statement Sunday.

Ittot is "one of the trusted bomb makers" of the late Abu Sayyaf Group Sub Leader Furuji Indama, the PNP said.

He was allegedly involved in a 2018 roadside bombing incident that targeted the convoy of Mayor Durie Kalahal of Tuburan, Basilan.

He also supposedly harassed the group of Mayor Ibrahim Ballaho of Mohammad Ajul, Basilan while conducting community service in Tuburan town, the PNP added.

An M16 rifle, an M14 rifle, ammunition and 7 grenade rifles, and components of improvised explosive device (IED) were recovered from the scene, police said.

