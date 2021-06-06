1SAMBAYAN welcomes Robredo 'open for presidency' remark

Vice President Leni Robredo addresses the nation from her office to offer anew additional recommendations to the country's COVID-19 response, and to send a message of unity amid this crisis. Charlie Villegas, OVP

MANILA - Opposition coalition 1SAMBAYAN welcomes Vice President Leni Robredo's remark that she is open to running for president in next year's election, an official of the group said Sunday.

The coalition will give "equal treatment, transparent, open and accountable selection" to its possible nominees, said convenor Howard Calleja.

"Masayang development ito. Always welcome naman ang pagsabi ni Vice President Leni na bukas ang option niya at gusto niya isa at unified ang opposition," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(This is a good development. We always welcome Vice President Leni's remark that she's open to running and that she wants a unified opposition.)

"Sa mga nominado ng 1SAMBAYAN, wala naman pong priority d'yan. Lahat po yan, pantay-pantay. Wala pong right of first refusal or equity of the incumbent."

(We don't prioritize any nominee in 1SAMBAYAN. There's no right of first refusal or equity of the incumbent.)

The coalition will look at the candidates' track record and stand on issues such as pandemic response, jobs, hunger, West Philippine Sea, and rule of law, among others, according to Calleja.

"As we start with being inclusive, very important is to unify the country again, to have the Filipino people together...hindi lang sa eleksyon (not only in the) but more importantly into progress and development for everyone," he said.

When asked if 1SAMBAYAN is open to recruiting Senators Manny Pacquiao, Panfilo Lacson, and Senate President Vicente Sotto III, Calleja said the coalition was "inclusive."

"Open din naman kami (We're open). Sabi ko nga (As I said), as long as they fall within initial vetting...then we leave it to the people and to the entire country including whatever characteristics or data sets we need," he said.

The coalition is awaiting the decision of 2 more possible candidates for the presidency and vice presidency, while it has "almost 20" nominees for its Senate slate, Calleja added.

"We have more than enough. We're very confident we'll have a strong, solid slate come May 2022 elections," he said.