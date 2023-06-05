NHCP led the lighting ceremony of the newly installed Manila Heritage LED wall in Manilla. Izzy Lee, ABS-CBN News

The National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) led the lighting ceremony of the newly installed Manila Heritage LED wall in Morayta, Manila on Monday June 5.

The event was part of the celebration for the 125th Philippine Independence Day and aimed to showcase significant events in the country's history, including the achievements of our national heroes in attaining our freedom from colonizers.

The billboard featured historic sites, such as the Andres Bonifacio National Monument in Caloocan, the Pinaglabanan Shrine in San Juan, the Barasoain Church in Bulacan, and the Rizal Monument in Manila, among others.

The 3D LED board was installed on a busy street near schools in the area where students pass by, making it an effective way of promoting awareness about the country's rich history.

Dr. Emmanuel Calairo, chairperson of the NHCP, highlighted the importance of this event in conveying the struggles and sacrifices our ancestors went through to achieve our independence.

"Sa pamamagitan ng board na ito ay maipapakita ang ating galing, ang ating tamang impormasyon tungkol sa ating kasaysayan. Kaya napakalaking bagay po na atin pong natutunghayan ito araw-araw," he said.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan expressed her gratitude, saying it was a significant help in educating people, especially the youth, about the country's history.

"Ito ay magbibigay ng malalim na kahulugan ng ating pagka-Pilipino at pagkakaroon ng pagkakakilanlan bilang mamamayan ng bansa," she noted.