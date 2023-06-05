Home  >  News

44 pass April 2023 special licensure exam for civil engineers

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 05 2023 09:19 PM

MANILA — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced Monday that 44 out of 249 passed the Civil Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination given in United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain and Singapore in April 2023.

Here are the successful examinees

Meanwhile, one examinee, Michael Calderon Belano, passed the Physical Therapists Special Professional Licensure Examination, also given in the above mentioned Middle Eastern countries.

