'Dante' now out of PAR: PAGASA

MANILA - Tropical Depression Dante left the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday morning, weather bureau PAGASA said, after returning Friday prompting the hoisting of a storm signal over Batanes.

In its 11 a.m. bulletin, PAGASA said the center of the weather disturbance was last spotted 600 kilometers north northeast of Itbayat, Batanes, packing maximum sustained winds of up to 55 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 70 kph.

It is moving northeastward at 35 kph.

“Dante left the northern boundary of the PAR at 9:30 a.m. today. This tropical depression will continue moving generally northeastward in the next 12 hours heading towards Ryukyu Islands and will turn east northeastward tomorrow morning,” PAGASA said.

But PAGASA said that under the influence of the tropical depression, moderate to rough seas with waves as high as 3 meters will be experienced over the northern seaboard of Luzon.

“Mariners of small seacraft are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea. Inexperienced mariners should avoid navigating in these conditions,” PAGASA said.

Dante weakened into a tropical depression on Friday afternoon as it reentered PAR following devastation in parts of the country at its peak as a tropical storm.

The country's fourth storm this year has so far killed 6 people and has caused over P63 million in agricultural damage.