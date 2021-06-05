'Dante' leaves 9 dead, agricultural damage reaches P86.1 million

Residents cross an area affected by a landslide in Barangay Sanggalang, Biliran on Wednesday. Tropical Storm Dante, which made its second landfall in Masbate early Wednesday morning, caused landslides and massive flooding in Visayas and Mindanao. Photo courtesy of Tizzel Juaniza Rosales

MANILA— The country's fourth storm Dante has killed 9 and caused agricultural damage estimated to be worth P86.1 million following its rampage in parts of Visayas and Mindanao earlier this week, the state disaster response agency said Saturday.

Based on the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council's (NDRRMC) 8 a.m. monitoring, the weather disturbance, which left Philippine territory Saturday, has claimed 9 lives, injured 2, and left 1 missing in parts of Visayas and Mindanao.

The storm caused the following deaths, according to the agency's report:

Male, 1 year old from Panoraon, Davao de Oro (cause: suffocation due to mud and debris)

Male, 71 years old from Malalag, Davao del Sur (cause: flash flood due to heavy rain)

Female, 14 years old from Norala, South Cotabato (cause: drowning)

Male, 55 years old from Norala, South Cotabato (body recovered Wednesday)

Male, 51 years old from Dumanjug, Cebu (cause: swept by flood)

Male, 49 years old from Hinoba-an, Negros Occidental (cause: vehicle swept by flash flood)

Male, 7 years old from Calubian, Leyte (cause still being verified)

Female, 51 years old from Calubian, Leyte (cause: swept by flash flood while trying to cross the river)

Male, 2 years old from Calubian, Leyte (cause still being verified)



Meanwhile, the missing person is around 40 to 45 years old and is from Maco in Davao de Oro, the report read. A search and rescue operation has been launched.

Meanwhile, Dante affected 22,839 families or 93,683 individuals nationwide, mostly in Visayas and Mindanao.

Of this figure, 732 families or 2,753 people are still in evacuation centers.

The NDRRMC added that a total of 2,085 passengers, 691 rolling cargoes, and 46 vessels were stranded in different ports nationwide due to the cancellation of sea trips during Dante's onslaught.

A total 26 ports, meanwhile, have resumed operations.

Dante also damaged 81 houses in Eastern and Western Visayas and Zamboanga.

DAMAGE TO AGRICULTURE

The NDRRMC also posted a P86,110,147.60 damage in the agricultural sector nationwide due to the weather disturbance, with Soccsksargen and Caraga regions worst hit.

According to the Department of Agriculture's disaster monitoring report as of 3 p.m. on Friday, rice and high-value crop products were mostly affected, with total product value loss pegged at 3,060 metric tons.

A total of 2,949 hectares of agricultural land was also damaged.

The agency said some 2,132 farmers and fisherfolk were affected.

