Parañaque solon elected to House electoral tribunal

MANILA - The House of Representatives Electoral Tribunal has a female member again, after Parañaque 2nd District Rep. Joy Tambunting was elected to join the body on Wednesday.

“I am truly humbled by the trust placed in me by my colleagues in the House and by our Honorable Speaker Lord Allan Velasco," Tambunting said in a statement.

Her appointment came after the passing of Antipolo City 2nd District Rep. Resurreccion Acop last week, who died due to multiple organ failure.

“Though I am honored by the confidence of the House, I assume this office with utmost respect and in a state of grief and sadness over the passing of the one I have been called on to succeed, a dear friend, colleague, and party mate, Congresswoman Resurreccion Acop, our beloved Tita Cion," Tambunting said, adding she has "big shoes to fill."

With her new appointment, Tambunting will be the only lady member of the House contingent to the HRET.

Under law, the tribunal is the sole judge of all contests relating to the election, returns, and qualifications of the lower chamber.

The HRET is composed of nine members, three of whom are Supreme Court justices while the remaining six are House members who are chosen on the basis of proportional representation.

The HRET is presently chaired by Justice Marvic Leonen. Other members are Justice Rosmari Carandang, Justice Amy Lazaro-Javier, Caloocan City 1st District Rep. Dale Malapitan, Davao City 2nd District Rep. Vincent Garcia, Bulacan 4th District Rep. Henry Villarica, Agusan del Norte 1st District Rep. Lawrence Fortun, and Lanao del Norte 2nd District Rep. Abdullah Dimaporo.

