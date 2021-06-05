DOH: Mindanao accounted for 25 pct of COVID-19 cases in past week

Evacuees use the gymnasium as an evacuation center in Remedios T. Romualdez, Agusan del Norte on June 1, 2021 due to heavy floods and rains brought by Tropical Storm Dante. Erwin Mascariñas, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) — COVID-19 cases in Mindanao accounted for 25 percent of fresh COVID-19 cases recorded in the past week as the health department raised the alarm on the continued spike of infections outside the NCR Plus bubble on Saturday.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire reiterated that Mindanao has already "outpaced" the capital region in terms of recent infections, while other areas outside the virus epicenter likewise saw a spike.

"Nag-shift po 'yung mga burden ng cases sa ibang lugar (The burden of new cases already shifted to other places). Aside from Mindanao, we are also seeing rising cases in some parts of the Visayas region, also in some parts of Northern Luzon, ito pong lahat nakikita natin (this is what we see) and there is a multitude of factors kung bakit po tumataas ang mga kaso (why the cases are rising)," Vergeire said.

The official added that this week's daily moving average was at 6,691, higher than the over 5,200 recorded in the past 2 weeks.

ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido, meanwhile, said the 7-day moving average from May 29 to June 4 was at 6,607.

The Philippines' active cases on Friday, on the other hand, was nearly at a month-long high at over 60,000.

Last week, the health department pointed out the "plateauing" COVID-19 cases in the country, noting the decline of infections in Metro Manila and surrounding provinces Rizal, Laguna, Cavite, and Bulacan (NCR Plus bubble) but noting a rise in cases outside these virus hotspots.

Vergeire attributed the development to increased mobility, presence of COVID-19 variants, non-compliance with health protocols, and failure to immediately detect, isolate, and treat virus patients.

According to the ABS-CBN Data Analytics team, Calabarzon led the country's regions with the most number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday with 1,169.

It was followed by Metro Manila (1,118), Central Luzon (703), Western Visayas (695), and Northern Mindanao (539).

The continuing spike in fresh COVID-19 cases in Mindanao has already overwhelmed some medical facilities there, with intensive care unit (ICU) bed allocations already at near or full occupancy.

Davao City was also recently placed under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ).

As of Saturday, the Philippines has over 1.262 million COVID-19 cases, of which over 59,000 are considered remaining active infections.

The government started its vaccination program in March, wherein 4.08 million Filipinos already received their first dose against the deadly disease.

— With a report from Michael Delizo, ABS-CBN News