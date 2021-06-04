Davao de Oro vice governor tests positive for COVID-19

Davao de Oro vice governor Maricar Zamora. From Vice Gov. Zamora's page

Davao de Oro vice-governor Maricar Zamora announced Friday that she tested positive for COVID-19.

Zamora said she received her swab test result on Thursday after ushe underwent RT-PCR test when she felt COVID-19 symptoms.

"Since I am symptomatic, I would be confined to a hospital for medical attention," she said.

Zamora urged those she had interacted since May 22 to cooperate with local health authorities and submit themselves for contact tracing.

"This only underscores the seriousness of this virus. It’s a real threat – especially for our most vulnerable loved ones, friends, and neighbors."

As of June 3, Davao de Oro has 2,088 cases of COVID-19 with 381 active cases.

--Report from Hernel Tocmo

