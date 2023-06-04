PAGASA

MANILA - The state weather bureau is monitoring two low pressure areas currently outside the Philippine area of responsibility, which may enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat prevailing over the country.

In its weather outlook for June 5 to 11, PAGASA said the weak habagat will prevail over the western part of Southern Luzon until Friday. This may be enhanced by the two LPAs by the weekend.

The first LPA, which is located east of Visayas, may develop into a tropical cyclone by the middle of the week. It is not expected to make landfall, PAGASA said.

The second LPA, meanwhile, is in the West Philippine Sea and will head towards Southern China mid-week.

A third LPA may also form over the West Philippine Sea from the remnants of the second LPA.

PAGASA said the habagat may be enhanced should LPA move closer to Northern Luzon by weekend, and if the third LPA forms.

Metro Manila will have sunny and warm mornings and thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening from Monday to Friday, with rains expected over the weekend.

Palawan will also be rainy the entire week due to the habagat, while the rest of the country may experience intense thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening from Monday and Tuesday.

Northern and central Luzon and Mindanao may also experience thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening by Wednesday and Thursday.

By Friday to Sunday, Mindoro, Palawan, and Western Visayas will experience monsoon rains, while Bataan and Zambales will also experience rains by Saturday and Sunday.

PAGASA on Friday officially declared the onset of the rainy season.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.

RELATED VIDEO