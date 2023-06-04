Veteran broadcast journalist Ana Puod (right) is sworn in before Presidential Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil (left) as the new acting general manager of state-run People's Television Network (PTV). Puod previously worked with ABS-CBN News for a decade, producing its current affairs program "The Correspondents." Presidential Communications Office/Facebook

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed veteran broadcast journalist Ana Puod to lead the People's Television Network (PTV), the government's official TV station.

Puod was officially sworn into her position as PTV's acting general manager by Presidential Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil to her new post over the weekend.

Aside from being the network's acting general manager, she will be sitting in its board of directors as a representative of the private sector and the broadcast industry.

A journalist for more than 2 decades, Puod started her career at ABS-CBN News, where she produced the current affairs program "The Correspondents."

She also led several news leadership positions and executive-produced news programs at TV5, where she worked for more than 9 years.

Puod is the second veteran journalist to have been recently appointed into the government's information channels.

Her appointment comes weeks after Marcos picked former ABS-CBN News Online senior editor Jose Torres Jr. as the new director-general of the Philippine Information Agency (PIA). Torres replaced erstwhile PIA chief Ramon Cualoping III.