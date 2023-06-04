Jailer shot dead in Batangas

BATANGAS — A personnel of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) was shot dead by a yet unidentified motorcycle-riding gunman in Santo Tomas City Saturday.

Police identified the victim as Leonardo Caronan, a BJMP employee assigned at the Cabuyao City Jail in Laguna.

Initial police investigation showed that Caronan was about to close his mini-grocery store with his wife when the gunman suddenly attacked and shot the victim several times at around 8 p.m. Saturday.

The suspect immediately fled on board a single motorcycle towards the Maharlika Highway.

Coronan was immediately brought to a hospital for medical treatment but died less than an hour after he was shot.

Investigators have yet to identify the perpetrator and the motive behind the shooting.

—Report from Arnell Ozaeta