Bivalent vaccines to boost immunity vs COVID-19: OCTA Research

Over 390,000 doses of Pfizer Bivalent COVID-19 vaccines donated by Lithuanian government arrived on June 3, 2023 at the NAIA Terminal 3. Izzy Lee, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA - The public is urged to avail of COVID-19 bivalent vaccines and booster shots to boost their immunity against the illness.

Dr. Guido David of OCTA Research Group said though vaccines cannot fully prevent one from contracting COVID-19, it prevents severe infection and boosts immunity against the virus.

“Kaya rin, isang dahilan kaya nagkakaroon ulit ng pagtaas ng cases ay dahil humihina ‘yung ating immunity, and nagkakaroon tayo ng waning immunity kasi after 6 months, mga 6 months after ng vaccination or booster, or ng infection, usually vulnerable na naman tayo,” he said.

“Ang magandang balita, nananatili ‘yung protection natin against severe infection, against severe COVID,” Guido added.

Guido said it is better to avail of the COVID-19 vaccines as long as it is free, since treatment for COVID-19 tends to be more expensive.

“It makes more economic sense kasi ‘yung bakuna, libre lang sa ngayon, baka sa future hindi na ‘yan libre. Pero ‘pag magkasakit sila, kahit sabihin natin na mild lang, pero kailangan nila ng gamot, ng treatment, mas mapapagastos tayo,” he said.

The bivalent vaccine is designed to provide protection against the omicron variant, Department of Health ASec. Leonita Gorgolon said.