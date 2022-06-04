People visit a commercial center in Manila on February 22, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — It remains to be seen whether the entire Philippines will downgrade to the lowest Alert Level 1 before President Rodrigo Duterte steps down from office on June 30, the health department said Saturday.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said among the considerations for an area's shift to Alert Level 1 is the COVID-19 vaccination coverage. Places under the said alert level are allowed to accommodate individuals in establishments and public transport at full capacity.

Dozen of areas nationwide are currently under the loosest of the 5-tier alert level system until June 15. Some places though are still under Alert Level 2.

"Mayroon pa kasing mga areas na nasa alert level 2 pa po at yung goal sana is magkaroon ng Alert Level 1 ang lahat ng areas bago matapos ang term ng ating Presidente," Vergeire said in a public briefing.

"Pero sa ngayon medyo nahihirapan tayo dahil sa vaccination coverage of these areas kaya hindi sila made-escalate to Alert Level 1," she added.

The health official said they would recommend to the incoming Marcos administration to keep the alert level scheme.

Malacañang had said areas that would meet the following criteria can shift to Alert Level 1:

Low to minimal risk case classification.

Total bed utilization rate of less than 50 percent.

Full vaccination of 70 percent of its target population (denominator is 80 percent of its total population).

Full vaccination of 80 percent of its target population in the elderly (denominator is 85 percent of its population).

The Palace in April vowed to put the country under "new normal" circumstances before President Rodrigo Duterte ends his term.

