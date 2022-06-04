Tagle holds mass in honor of San Lorenzo Ruiz movement in US

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The highest-ranking Filipino in the Vatican, who is listed among the next possible pope, celebrated a special mass in honor of the San Lorenzo Ruiz movement in the US at the iconic St. Patrick's Cathedral.

In 1982, a year after Pope John Paul II’s beatification of the blessed Lorenzo Ruiz, the movement was born to promote devotion to the Filipino martyr in the US. In 1987, San Lorenzo Ruiz became the first Filipino saint as the patron saint of Filipino migrants.

"We thank God for 40 years of ministry given to the Lorenzo Ruiz movement here in the United States. And we also thank God for the gift of 500 years of Christianity in our land," Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle said.

"In less than 120 years, we have our martyr. He is a good example of someone who has received the gift and has given the gift. We also marvel at the gift of San Pedro Calungsod, both of our Filipino saints were lay people and both martyrs. Both of them gave their lives outside of the Philippines."

In his homily, the Filipino cardinal underscored the theme of the Philippines’ 500 years of Christianity celebration 'Gifted to Give,' saying that the gifts we have received must be given to others as a gift.

"Ang bawat regalo na tinatanggap, kailangang manatiling regalo. Kapag itinigil na yan, wala na yan. Kaya yung mga nakakatanggap ng regalo tapos bulsa agad ng bulsa, mawawala yan," Tagle said.

(Every gift we receive needs to remain a gift. If that’s stopped, it disappears. That’s why those who received gifts and ended up pocketing them, that disappears.)

For Filipinos who attended the mass, hearing it and receiving communion from Tagle is a blessing especially that he is a top papabile for a future conclave after Pope Francis. Papabile is a cardinal-bishop who is likely or a possible candidate to be elected pope.

"I felt that energy when I touched him," devotee Ping Panlilio shared.

As for another devotee Larry Balagtas, he said "that he’ll be the next Pope, the Filipinos will be proud of that... An Asian Pope, normally they are Italian and Polish."

Tagle was considered papabile at the 2013 conclave which elected Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio, popularly known as Pope Francis.