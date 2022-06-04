Watch more News on iWantTFC

24-year-old Filipino American Alexis Gabe, who vanished in January, had been killed by her former boyfriend, Oakley police declared.

Following Gabe's disappearance and presumed homicide, 27-year-old Marshall Curtis Jones reportedly fled to Washington where he had connections. Jones then allegedly charged at officers with a knife, which led to them killing him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At a news conference, Gabe's father Gwyn said Jones was his daughter's first love. They were together for three years before they broke up last November.

"He became part of our family. We had no idea he was capable of doing something like this to her," the father said.

Police believe that Gabe was killed at Jones' home in Antioch on the day she went missing. Her body has not been found.

"We searched for her in the land, sea, and air. And we will continue to do so as we get information that we should do that," Oakley police chief Paul Beard noted. "Part of what has led us to believe Alexis was a victim of homicide is the examination of a large amount of digital and forensic evidence."

Authorities have not officially confirmed how Gabe was killed. Jones' motive for the murder has also not been identified.

Gabe's father stressed that they didn't want Jones dead.

"We wanted him arrested to pay for his sins. We wanted to meet with him face to face. We wanted to look him in the eye and ask him why, where is Alexis?" he said.

For the Gabe family, they will not rest until she is found.