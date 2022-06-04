2,000 cops deployed in Davao City for Sara's VP inauguration

Vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte at the UniTeam miting de avance on Aseana Avenue in Parañaque on Saturday. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Police have deployed some 2,000 personnel for the inauguration of Vice President-elect Sara Duterte-Carpio in Davao City on June 19.

Police Major Maria Teresita Gaspan, Davao City Police Offices spokesperson, said their borders are on heightened alert since bombings in parts of Mindanao late last month, while their "Davao Defense System" security scheme has been activated.

"Lahat ng mga passengers atsaka vehicles subjected for inspection and then we have even recommended na yung mga lalabas, isang sakayan lang doon sa Davao City... terminal so that no similar incident will happen like what happened in central Mindanao," said Gaspan in a public briefing.

"So far, no direct threat for Davao City, however we won't be complacent about it considering sa nangyari na bombing sa central Mindanao kaya we always keep up our security measures."

So far, she said, Davao City is "peaceful." A contingency plan is also in place.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has said it is on "high alert" nationwide.

Twin blasts rocked Koronadal City, South Cotabato, and Tacurong City in Sultan Kudarat last week, injuring at least 5.

Huli sa CCTV: Pagsabog sa isang bus sa South Cotabato

These supposedly came from an improvised explosive device, according to authorities.

Days later, two separate explosions happened in Isabela City, Basilan, one of which was in a bus terminal. A total of 3 people were hurt.