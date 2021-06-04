PH eyes 'green lanes' in ports, airports for travelers fully vaccinated vs COVID-19

MANILA - The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday said it is studying the possibility of opening "green lanes" in ports and airports in the country where fully vaccinated travelers may pass when the Philippines reaches several inoculation targets.

Green lanes in entry and exit points to and from the Philippines would reduce the mandatory quarantine period to 7 days from 14 days, and would exempt travelers from undergoing RT-PCR tests upon their return to the Philippines, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in an online press conference.

It was not yet clear whether the green lanes would include foreign leisure travelers.

"Ang rekomendasyon ay 30 percent na population coverage [ng vaccination program] pero ang isa nilang gusto ring makita ay at least 50 percent of senior citizens are fully vaccinated," she said.

(The recommendation is to have at least 30 percent of the population covered by the vaccination program, but they also want to see at least 50 percent of senior citizens fully vaccinated.)

"Wala pa pong final. Ito ay mga rekomendasyon pa lang," she said.

(Nothing is final yet. This is just a recommendation.)

As of May 30, the Philippines has fully vaccinated 1.2 million people or about 1 percent of its total population, according to data from the DOH.

Among senior citizens, only 245,244 have been fully immunized against COVID-19, while 1.37 other elderly have received their first jab against the disease that has infected at least 1.2 million people in the Philippines.

Several countries that have implemented "liberal incentives" for those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 have innoculated at least 30 percent of their population, Vergeire said.

"Hindi pa ho natin nararating ang threshold na 'yan. Ngayon pong mababa pa lang ang coverage natin sa immunization, atin pong pagpasensyahan muna," she said.

(We have not yet reached that threshold. We have to be patient while our immunization coverage is still low.)

"Kapag na-reach natin 'yang threshold na 'yan, we will have these incentives," she said.

(When we reach that threshold, we will have these incentives.)

The DOH earlier nixed proposals to exempt vaccinated people from wearing face masks, similar to what is being implemented in the United States.

As of June 2, the United States has administered more than 296.91 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The US, which has a population of over 328 million, has recorded more than 33 million confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the Philippines has so far administered 5.38 million doses, according to data from the DOH. The country's population is over 108 million and its confirmed coronavirus infections stood at over 1.24 million.