Mandaluyong LGU denies report that 'staff' involved in vaccine sale scheme

Health workers participate in a vaccination simulation at Pedro P. Cruz Elementary School in Mandaluyong City on Jan. 27, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - No government official or city hall staff is involved in a supposed "vaccine for sale" scheme, the city government of Mandaluyong on Friday said.

"Walang involved na local government official o staff ng city hall ng Mandaluyong," public information officer Jimmy Isidro told Teleradyo.

(No local government official of city staff was involved.)

He also said that the person being investigated by the police was "neither a member of the city's vaccination team or barangay."

"Kaya po dine-deny po namin 'yong report na lumabas doon sa isang diyaryo na merong staff ng local government. Wala pong katotohan 'yon," Isidro said.

(That's why we are denying the report that came out in a newspaper. There is no truth to that.)

"Hindi po maganda para sa isang siyudad na kami po 'yong nagpapaimbestiga tapos wala kaming nakita at pagkatapos ay merong ganiyang lalabas na report," he said.

(It's not good for the city that we found nothing in our investigation then this report came out telling otherwise.)

Isidro instead confirmed that authorities were tracking down another suspect who remains at large.

Last week, the person behind the alleged sale of COVID-19 vaccine and inoculation slots in Mandaluyong City surrendered to authorities.

Kyle Bonifacio, whose father is a village councilor in the city, had said he turned himself in to clear his name.

"I just want to say that I am not selling the slots. The receipts were forwarded to me by that person," he said in Filipino.

"I am confident that I did not do anything wrong. I surfaced to the public to end this issue."