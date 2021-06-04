Isko may hamon sa IATF kaugnay sa bisa ng face shields

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA — Sa gitna ng tumitinding debate kung dapat na nga bang alisin ang pagmandato ng pamahalaan sa pagsusuot ng face shields, sinabi ng ilang Metro Manila mayors na hihintayin na lang nila ang magiging desisyon ng IATF dito.

Maaalalang noong isang araw ay iminungkahi ni Manila Mayor Isko Moreno na itigil na ang pag-require sa face shield dahil bukod sa dagdag gastos ay pahirap lang umano ito sa mga tao.

Pero kaliwa't kanang sagot ang agad binato ng Department of Health (DOH) at World Health Organization sa hirit ni Moreno.

"Now that we have the variants at saka 'yung mga tumataas na kaso sa tingin po namin kailangan pang ipagpatuloy ito," sabi ni DOH spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire.

"I believe it's still too early to relax those because we just crossed, I think, 3 percent of population with vaccine. We still have a long way to go before we start reducing the measures," sabi ni Dr. Rabindra Abeyasinghe, WHO representative to the Philippines.

Wala namang balak ang Metro Manila Council na banggain ang posisyon ng DOH, na miyembro ng IATF.

"Tama po 'yan, kapag face shield lang, ang ating protectivity, mahina. Pero kung may face mask saka face shield, tapos may social distancing, 90 percent ang ating protection," sabi Parañaque City Mayor Edwin Olivarez.

Pero si Moreno, ayaw magpatinag at tila hinamon pa ang DOH at IATF.

"Sabi ng CDC, isang health institute sa Estados Unidos, ito'y pag-aaral ng Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, sabi dito, conclusion: surgical masks alone provided good protection, surpassing the protection provided by face shield alone. Both used together provided best protection. Tama. Although, the combined protection was similar to surgical masks used alone. So ibig sabihin walang significance," giit ni Moreno.

Dahil diyan, sabi ni Moreno, dapat repasuhin ng IATF ang kanilang polisiya sa pagsusuot ng face shield lalo’t hindi maliwanag ang scientific basis nito kung meron man.

—Ulat ni Doris Bigornia, ABS-CBN News

