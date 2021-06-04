IATF 'provisionally approves' licensure exams in July-September

MANILA — The inter-agency task force leading the country’s COVID-19 response said on Friday it has "provisionally" allowed the Professional Regulation Commission to facilitate licensure examinations from July to September.

The IATF, in its Thursday meeting, "provisionally approved the conduct of professional licensure examinations for July to September 2021" upon the request of the commission, said task force and Malacañang spokesman Harry Roque.

Conditions for the exams include the "PRC’s health and safety protocols and the observance of minimum public health standards, the issuance of the PRC-DOH-PNP guidelines, and the community quarantine classification of the concerned areas," he said in a statement.

Some PRC exams scheduled from July to September include those for physicians, nurses, teachers, veterinarians, psychologists, and social workers, among others.

The full list of PRC exams is on its website.

The commission earlier said it was looking into shifting its pen-and-paper tests online to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"We might be able to start with the smaller boards which may be more manageable," PRC Chairman Teofilo Pilando Jr. said during a Senate hearing last October.

