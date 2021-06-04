DOH says not strict on where people get COVID shots after Gibo's Davao inoculation



MANILA - The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday said the Philippines' COVID-19 vaccination program was "not so strict" on where a person is inoculated after former Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro got his shot in Davao City during a visit to the mayor.

Teodoro, who has residences in Quezon City and Tarlac, was vaccinated in Davao City earlier this week as he visited Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio to supposedly talk about their possible partnership in the 2022 national elections.

"Sa isang lugar maaari kang mabakunahan kung doon ka temporary nagste-stay or what," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in an online press conference.

(You can be vaccinated in one area if you are temporarily staying there or what.)

"It depends on the circumstances, but we are not so much very strict sa geographic limitations," she said.

The DOH is still waiting for a report from its regional office about Teodoro's inoculation in a city where he was just visiting for a few days, Vergeire said.

"We have coordinated already with the regional office. Sila ay magpapalabas ng paliwanag ukol dito," she said.

(They will release an explanation about this.)

"Titingnan po natin kung ano ang kanilang ibibigay na information," she said.

(We are going to look at the information they will provide.)

Vergeire said the DOH is also looking at the "portability" of vaccinations in the country.

"Kailangan natin makapagpatupad ng portability," she said.

"Ang sa akin lang 'yung prioritization framework ay maipatupad natin," she said.

Teodoro falls under the DOH's A3 category because he has a comorbidity, said Camarines Sur Rep. Rolando Andaya Jr., who was with the former Defense secretary during the Davao trip.

"Somebody backed out from today's vaccine candidates. It's a fixed number per day. Not a free for all," Andaya said.

Teodoro, who was inoculated with the Sinovac COVID-19 shot, will fly to back to Davao City to receive his second dose in the coming weeks, he said.

