DFA logs 102 more COVID-19 cases among Pinoys abroad

Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) arrive at the Terminal 1 of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Pasay City on June 3, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Friday reported 102 new COVID-19 cases among Filipinos overseas, the highest daily tally in more than a week.



The total confirmed COVID-19 cases among Pinoys abroad is now at 19,876, of which 6,629 are still battling the disease, based on the agency's latest bulletin.

Friday's fresh infections is considered the highest since May 25, when the DFA announced 143 cases, data collated by ABS-CBN News showed.

Recoveries, meanwhile, climbed to 12,053 with 9 new patients who got well from COVID-19.

No fresh deaths were recorded for the third straight day.

The death toll stood at 1,194.

There are currently 94 countries or territories with Filipinos stricken with COVID-19.

In the Philippines, more than 1.25 million novel coronavirus cases have been recorded, of which over 60,000 are remaining active infections.

The virus has claimed 21,537 lives in the country to date.

