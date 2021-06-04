3 Pinoy factory workers in Taiwan test positive for COVID-19: MECO

People wear protective face masks while shopping amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Taoyuan, Taiwan, May 12, 2021. Ann Wang, Reuters

MANILA - Three Filipino workers are among those who tested positive for COVID-19 after an outbreak in a factory in Miaoli County in Taiwan, the Philippine office there said Friday.

“Tatlo nahawa kasi may community transmission dito. Immediately, as of yesterday 34 na nakasalamuha nila in the past several days ang in-isolate din habang hiinihintay kung merong sintomas ang mga ito,” said Angelito Banayo, chairman of the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO).

(There were 3 who got infected because there’s community transmission here. Immediately, as of yesterday, 34 of their close contacts in the past several days were isolated.)

In an interview on TeleRadyo Friday, Banayo said they were not given the names of the three OFWs who he said were workers at a semi-conductor company.



“Hindi naman ibinibigay sa amin ang pangalan (they don’t give us the names) because this is treated confidentially by the Ministry of Health,” Banayo said.

He added that testing is currently being done on all 7,000 employees of the said factory to control the spread of infection.

“So far sila ay nasa ospital pero mukhang mild cases. 'Yung isa nanggaling dito sa atin nung bandang Mayo, lumipad dito sa Taiwan at mukhang hindi na-detect earlier pero later nagkaroon ng sintomas kaya na-isolate kaagad."

(So far they have mild cases and are in hospital. One came from the Philippines and arrived in Taiwan in May and later developed symptoms and was isolated.)

Taiwan is host to around 153,000 Filipinos, many of whom are working in factories.

Banayo said Taiwan accepts very few travelers, including OFWs, due to COVID-19 cases.

“'Yung ibang OFWs nga na may bagong kontrata ay hindi pinapapasok muna although nabigyan na sila ng POEA ng kanilang work permits at meron na silang visa galing Taipei Economic and Cultural Office,” he said.

(Some OFWs with new contracts are not yet allowed to go to Taiwan even if they were already given their work permits by the POEA and visa my the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office.)

