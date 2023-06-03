Philippine Coast Guard handout

MANILA — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Saturday said it was still verifying reports that some of its navigational buoys in some parts of the West Philippine Sea have been removed.

PCG Spokesperson Armand Balilo told ABS-CBN News in an interview that 8 of the 10 buoys they recently installed in the disputed waters were still there as of Friday afternoon.

They are still verifying the state of the 2 buoys in Balagtas Reef (Irving Reef) and Julian Felipe Reef (Whitson Reef) since these are far from their nearest substation in Palawan.

“Yung dalawa… kasalukuyang vine-verify. As of now, all is well, except for the two,” Balilo told ABS-CBN News.

“Kung sakaling tinanggal, we have to make it documented and ipapaalam natin sa National Task Force on the West Philippine Sea at saka Department of Foreign Affairs para sila ‘yung umaksyon kung ano ang proper or appropriate action that they may take because of the removal, kung na-remove talaga, kung tama ang report,” he said.

Balilo said it was hard to speculate at this point so they were still identifying the status of the two buoys. He noted that these serve as the country’s sovereign markers in the South China Sea, within which is the smaller West Philippine Sea.

It also shows, he said, that the Philippines is the coastal administrator of that territory.

“Mahirap kasi at this point in time, kung ano ang nangyari,” the PCG official said. “We just have to be sure first.”

“It’s an aid to navigation…. Mahalagang nilagay natin ito doon dahil unang-una, malaking tulong ito sa mga mandaragat, sa mga marino, fishermen para magkaroon sila ng guide sa lugar, hindi sila mapahamak,” he said.

A Chinese online news outfit had reported that “all” the navigational buoys in the West Philippine Sea were “fished out” by Chinese fishermen who were guarded by their Coast Guards.

The PCG installed these in mid-May. China, in response, placed 3 beacons close to Balagtas Reef, Julian Felipe Reef, and Gaven Reef of the Spratly islands, which consists of many islets, reef banks and shoals, Reuters reported.

Beijing claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, including the Spratly Islands, ignoring an international ruling that the assertion has no legal basis.

The Philippines recently accused China of causing a near-crash with a coast guard ship and pointing a military-grade laser at another vessel.