President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. looks at products on display as he interacts with sellers during the launch of 'Kadiwa Ng Pangulo,' at the Limay Public Market in Limay, Bataan on March 31, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/PPA pool/file

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. in his latest vlog said he wants to be remembered as someone who helped Filipinos, saying serving the public in a good way is the best legacy.

Marcos said this shortly after featuring the three mansions in the recentlyl aunched Malacañang Heritage Tour and his thoughts about the importance of history.

The tour features the current and past Philippine presidents.

When asked about the legacy he wants to leave as a Philippine leader, Marcos said, “Hindi natin masyado iniisip yang legasiya na yan dahil sa dami ng ating kailangang gawin ay trabaho lang muna.”

“Kapag maganda naman ang ating magagawa, yan ang magiging legasiya at hindi naman dapat isipin, ginagawa ito para maalala ako. Hindi, ginagawa natin ito para makabuti at makatulong sa ating taumbayan,” he said.

“Yan ang aking legasiya, na kapag wala na ako, sana maalala ako na ‘siya’y talagang tumulong sa pangkaraniwan na taong Pilipino.’”

In his vlog, Marcos also reflected on his campaign during the May 2022 elections and said he missed talking to his supporters.

It seemed like it was the election campaign all over again, he said, when his supporters greeted him at the “Bahay Ugnayan” earlier this week for the launching of the heritage tour.

The Bahay Ugnayan features Marcos’ road to the Palace, housing his campaign memorabilia.

“Sinalubong tayo ng ating mga long-time supporters dahil hindi kami nag-uusap at napakagandang makita ko sila ulit dahil napakatagal na kaming nag-uusap,” he said.

“Dati ay araw-araw kaming magkasama. Siyempre kapag nandiyan na, nagsisisigaw sila, ‘BBM! BBM!’ parang nabalik tayo sa kampanya, parang sa rally,” he added, smiling.

Each memorabilia has a story, he said.

“Bumabalik lahat ng storya dahil alam niyo naman kapag kampanya mabilis ang galaw, hindi masyado nating iniisip ang pangyayari. Ito, nabigyan tayo ng pagkakataon na balikan ang mga memories – nakakatawa, nakakaiyak, nakakainis, nakakataba ng puso na kuwento,” he said.

The President will hold his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) next month to tout his accomplishments during his first year in office.

