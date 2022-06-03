MANILA—Returning senator Alan Peter Cayetano and his sister, Sen. Pia Cayetano will have Senate committees to lead, incoming Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri said Friday.

While waiting for their final decision, Zubiri said he has already reserved major committees for the Cayetano siblings.

One is the justice panel, which must be handled by a lawyer, Zubiri said.

He added that other committees available for them are government corporations, public enterprises, electoral reforms, cultural communities, and ethics.

The Cayetanos remain non-committal on whether they will join the “super majority” bloc formed by Zubiri.

Alan Peter, the outgoing congressman of Taguig City, met with Zubiri on Thursday upon the latter’s invitation.

According to Zubiri, their meeting covered views on the “future of the Senate,” how the majority and the minority bloc can ensure “mutual respect” while working together, and how can the institution conduct its business with the people more effectively.

“Hindi lang po siya makasabi kung manatili ba siya (Cayetano) sa minority o majority dahil hinihintay po niya ang kaniyang kapatid na si Senator Pia na umuwi galing sa isang official business abroad,” Zubiri said.

“He (Alan Peter) commits that he’ll be a working member of the 19th Congress, whether in the minority or the majority. But ang sab inga nya eh not to worry. He will always support the legislation, support for the country. And of course, come up with a critical collaboration when needed by the chamber,” he added.

Zubiri is looking at having another meeting with the senator-elect before the end of June, but this time, with Sen. Pia joining them in that discussion.

If the Cayetanos will opt to join the minority bloc, Zubiri assured them that he and his group will respect their decision.

“Bilang isang mambabatas, I value the friendship, the camaraderie, that the Cayetano siblings... can bring to the super majority… We are hopeful that they are joining the majority... Kasi napakahalaga ng kanilang partisipasyon sa mayorya bilang mga beterano at batiking mga mambabatas,” Zubiri said.

Meanwhile, Zubiri said his allies like Sen. Grace Poe continue to reach out to returning senator Francs “Chiz” Escudero to also join the super majority bloc.

Escudero has yet to reply to the invitation.

