Robredo welcomes Duterte transition team in QC office

Vice President Leni Robredo and the OVP team, led by chief of staff Usec. Philip Dy, welcomed the transition team of Vice President-elect Sara Duterte, as they visited the offices in Quezon City Reception House and Ben-Lor Building in Quezon City on Friday, 03 June 2022. Office of the Vice President Media handout

MANILA - Less than two weeks before Vice President-elect Sara Duterte is inaugurated in Davao City, her transition team has met with outgoing Vice President Leni Robredo at the Quezon City Reception House on Friday.

Robredo welcomed Duterte's transition team while her chief of staff USec. Philip Dy gave them a tour of the Reception House premises, which served as Robredo's office in her tenure as vice president, as well as the Ben Lor Building, home to the OVP administrative offices.

The visit came two days after an initial virtual meeting where an overview of the organization, key reforms and programs during Robredo's 6 years were presented, the OVP said in a statement.

During her tenure, Robredo launched the OVP's Angat Buhay program as part of its effort to address poverty in different sectors in the country.

It had 6 key advocacy areas: food security and nutrition, housing resettlement, public education, rural development, universal healthcare, and women empowerment.

Robredo has the shortest time as vice president with an executory role; she resigned as housing secretary mere months after the post was assigned to her by outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte, after the latter instructed her to "to desist from attending all Cabinet meetings."

As a result, Robredo ran the OVP in a "relatively unique way," Robredo's spokesperson Atty. Barry Gutierrez said in an interview with ANC on Tuesday.

"She had to transform the OVP into something different from what it usually is, which is a ceremonial office."

Robredo focused her energies during her time in the OVP in mobilizing through the Angat Buhay program about P520 million in resources partnering with 372 organizations to extend help to over 321,000 families and over 305,000 individuals with its various programs and initiatives.

Supporters expressed sorrow on social media after Robredo posted photos of boxes filled with collected items and gifts received in her 6 years in office at the Reception House.

Volunteers and beneficiaries of her Angat Buhay programs also posted their gratitude and goodbyes after its Bayanihan E-konsulta and medical and burial assistance programs announced cessation of operations on May 23.

But volunteers and beneficiaries of the OVP's Angat Buhay programs need not fret after its operations ended: Robredo is considering which initiatives can be carried over to the Angat Buhay non-government organization set to launch in July.

"She's been very clear that she would continue the initiatives of Angat Buhay [program] through the Angat Buhay NGO," Gutierrez said.

Despite receiving one of the smallest budgets allocations in the past 6 years, the OVP was able to service 31,578 individuals through over 27 million worth of feeding and nutrition programs, and over 34 million pesos in food security infrastructure.

Over 6,800 families were sheltered in transitory housing and reconstruction assistance worth 39.5 million pesos.

Presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo and running mate, Sen. Francis Pangilinan hold a dialogue with the fisherfolk community in Barangay San Jose, Sogod, Southern Leyte who are beneficiaries of the Office of the Vice President’s (OVP) Angat Buhay Sustainable Livelihood and Training program. The fisherfolk community lost their livelihood due to Typhoon Odette in December 2021 and had since received food packs, shelter repair kits and financial assistance for their fishing boats from the OVP. VP Leni Robredo Media handout

The Angat Buhay program also provided over P13 million worth of scholarships, and over P12 million worth of school kits and educational materials, while constructing over P136 million worth of educational infrastructure.

Over 51,000 farmers, fisherfolk, and indigent families were aided through livelihood opportunities worth over P114 million, while over 295,000 families enjoyed livelihood, health, and advocacy programs catering to women empowerment.

Vice President Leni Robredo visits the provincial capitol of Zamboanga Sibugay on Monday, January 24, 2022 where she was welcomed by Zamboanga Sibugay Governor Wilter Yap Palma, and Vice Governor Rey Andre Olegario. Robredo also led the turnover of the 8,000 pieces of post-vaccination kits donated by Angat Buhay, the flagship poverty alleviation program of the office. Office of the Vice President OVP handout

Over 80,000 individuals received healthcare aid under the Angat Buhay programs, while Robredo's Bayanihan E-konsulta services, vaccination drives, free shuttle services, dormitories, and personal protective equipment donations for frontliners was launched to help augment COVID-19 pandemic response in the country.

As soon as she finishes her term as vice president by the end of June, Robredo will set the ball rolling to continue providing public services through the NGO, targeting its launch at July 1.

Gutierrez advised those who have expressed willingness to volunteer and participate in the NGO's programs to stand by for further announcement regarding its operations.

The outgoing vice president's team had already presented its programs to the incoming administration, but it remains to be seen if the new second-in-command will take them on.

As for Robredo, Gutierrez said she will be "more than happy" to meet with Duterte-Carpio, as she did with outgoing vice president Binay in 2016.