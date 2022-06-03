Activists gather in front of a police barricade as they gather in front of a police barricade to hold a protest in front of the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) building in Pasay City on May 13, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippine National Police (PNP) is on full alert status nationwide as they monitor the chain of bombings in Mindanao in recent days, with extra security precautions being implemented in crowded areas, its spokesperson said Friday.

Police Colonel Jean Fajardo said the heightened status triggers the national police to increase cops' visibility in public transportation terminals and provide bus marshals, as ordered by acting PNP Chief Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr.

"Pagkatapos ng mga sunod-sunod na pagsabog sa mga nasabing lugar ay nagtaas ng alert level ang PNP nationwide ay naka full alert tayo para hindi masusundan yung mga naitala nating pagsabog," Fajardo said in a public briefing.

(After the continuous bombings in the said areas, the PNP raised the alert status nationwide to full alert so these won't happen again.)

"Magkakaroon din po tayo ng random inspection doon sa mga bagahe na bitbit ng ating mga kababayan at dine-deploy na rin natin yung mga bombing sniffing dogs nationwide para makatulong po sa pagbabantay doon sa ating public terminal," she added.

(We will have random inspection for the baggage of our countrymen. We have also deployed our bomb-sniffing dogs nationwide to help secure our public terminals.)

Twin blasts rocked Koronadal City, South Cotabato, and Tacurong City in Sultan Kudarat last week, injuring at least 5.

These supposedly came from an improvised explosive device, according to authorities.

Days after or just this Monday, two separate explosions happened in Isabela City, Basilan, one of which was in a bus terminal. A total of 3 people were hurt.

Fajardo said they already have a lead on the bombings, and that police believes the Soccsksargen bombings were linked to the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters while the Basilan explosion was supposedly linked to the "remnants of Abu Sayyaf."

No serious threats have been monitored, meanwhile, for the inauguration of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on June 30 in Manila and for Vice President-elect Sara Duterte-Carpio in on June 19 in Davao City.