Family members and relatives receive the urns holding the ashes of victims of the war on drugs after a memorial service inside a Catholic church in Manila on Nov. 15, 2021. The remains were exhumed from their graves after the lease on the tombs at a public cemetery they were buried expired and relatives could not afford to continue with it. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News/File

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday challenged human rights groups to join its anti-narcotics operations and face drug suspects themselves following allegations of abuse and misdeeds.

PNP officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao said human rights groups should be on the frontline during operations and hold guns to understand how the "drug war" works.

“’War on drugs’ nga e. ‘Pag sinabi mong ‘war,’ may mamamatay talaga diyan,” Danao said.

(It's called war on drugs. If you say "war," you should expect deaths to follow.)

“Tell the human rights [groups], join me in operating. Sila ang papaunahin ko. And tell me, tell me! Okay, I’m challenging them now, ‘Mauna kayo. Kayo mismo ang humawak ng baril. I challenge you,’” he added.

(I will put them on the front lines... Go first, hold a gun.)

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said over 6,000 drug suspects were killed during the legitimate police operations under the Duterte administration. Authorities say they used force after suspects resisted arrest.

Rights advocates said the death toll could be higher, accusing authorities of carrying out summary executions that killed even innocent people, including some children.

Danao said that at least 800 police personnel have died during the operations.

“Why don’t you focus on the almost 1,000 PNP personnel who died in war on drugs? ...Mag-focus tayo diyan. Parang gusto niyo pulis lang ang pinapatay, ‘yung kriminal hindi? Aba’y napaka-unfair naman yata niyan,” Danao said.

(Let's focus on that. It seems that you only like police being killed, and not the criminals. That's seems very unfair.)

He insisted police have to defend themselves when they see that suspects are going to retaliate.

“Huwag kang magpapauna (do not let them get you first). I would rather see a criminal, a pusher, a drug lord lying on the ground than my PNP police officer on the ground,” Danao said.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) in September last year approved a full inquiry into alleged crimes against humanity in Duterte's drug war. The ICC suspended the probe some 2 months later following a request by the Philippines, which cited its own investigations.

President Rodrigo Duterte remains unapologetic of the drug crackdown, which he recently urged his successor to continue with "stronger pressure."

Danao said the PNP would focus on the “reduction” of demand for illegal drugs in the incoming administration of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

