Filipina nurse Annabel Salonga and her friends pose for a group photo with a picture of Queen Elizabeth II during the first day of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Joefer Tacardon, TFC News United Kingdom

LONDON – Filipinos in the United Kingdom join thousands of people across the country and the world, as the Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations kicked off today (London time).

Families and friends gathered on the streets near Buckingham Palace to watch the start of the four-day festivities to honor the record-breaking 70 years of the British monarch on the throne.

A group of nurses from London and nearby towns enjoyed taking selfies and photos of well-decorated streets and buildings in remembrance of the historic day.

“It is very exciting. After the pandemic, it’s the first time that the people in the UK have gathered again,” said Joannabel Salonga.

Filipino Ralph Gonzales and his friends made the most of the sunny weather to see various activities and displays in line with the grand event.

“We want to be a part of history. It is once in a lifetime that we celebrate with the longest-reigning monarch for 70 years,” he said.

Along with other thousands of spectators, Filipina Jhossa Peralta and her family were not able to witness the Trooping the Colour to mark the Queen’s birthday.

“We checked into three gates to watch the activities but we were unlucky to enter as it was very crowded already. So, we just took a lot of photos. We are still happy to be here,” she mentioned.

As people crowd the restaurants, pubs and parks, Danielle Alfelor will also be joining the street parties lined up throughout the bank holiday weekend.

“There will be a lot of drinking and eating of the cake, and we’ll be socializing with everybody,” she shared.

Millions of people from all over the UK and other countries are expected to join the various activities of the four-day Platinum Jubilee that will culminate on Sunday, June 5.

