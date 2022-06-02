IN PICTURES | The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Flypast

LOOK | The much-awaited flypast of the Royal Airforce, was orchestrated by 70 aircrafts, that soared over the palace.

The crowds cheered and clapped when number 70 was formed, in honour of Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II.

London has come alive on Thursday after two years of the pandemic lockdown, to celebrate the 70-year reign of the Queen, in a four-day historic, royal celebrations across the UK capital and the country.

This glorious moment is 70 years in the making in the 1,200-year history of the British royal family.

Photo: Ernie Delgado