TFC News

IN PICTURES | The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Flypast

Rose Eclarinal | ABS-CBN Europe News Bureau

Posted at Jun 03 2022 01:57 AM | Updated as of Jun 03 2022 02:07 AM

LOOK | The much-awaited flypast of the Royal Airforce, was orchestrated by 70 aircrafts, that soared over the palace.

The crowds cheered and clapped when number 70 was formed, in honour of Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II.

London has come alive on Thursday after two years of the pandemic lockdown, to celebrate the 70-year reign of the Queen, in a four-day historic, royal celebrations across the UK capital and the country.

This glorious moment is 70 years in the making in the 1,200-year history of the British royal family.

Photo: Ernie Delgado

Planes over London
WW2 planes
Crowd watching the planes Flypast
Brits and their planes

 

