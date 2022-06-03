Workers carry the remains of an alleged drug war victim after its exhumation at the Manila North Cemetery on Sept. 17, 2021. Several remains were exhumed today after the leases on their graves expired. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — A rights group on Friday slammed the planned continuation of the war on drugs that has left thousands dead, most of them from the urban poor.

According to Karapatan secretary-general Cristina Palabay, the drug problem in the country has not been "effectively addressed" despite the bloody campaign.

"Apparently, with the billions worth of drugs still being burned and acquired by PDEA (Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency), napakarami pang lumalaganap na ilegal na droga sa ating bansa," she told ANC's "Rundown".

"I don't think this problem has been effectively addressed or resolved despite ang nakakalungkot, libo-libong buhay ang kapalit nito."

(Illegal drugs still proliferate in our country. I don't think this problem has been effectively addressed or resolved despite the thousands of lives lost.)

President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr, who will succeed President Rodrigo Duterte on June 30, earlier said he would continue the narcotics crackdown, but would focus on drug lords.

Marcos's running-mate Vice President-elect Sara Duterte-Carpio said on Thursday she would also support the continuation of the campaign.

Data analyzed by ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group showed over 7,000 drug-related deaths were reported in the past 6 years of the Duterte administration. But human rights groups claimed a much higher death toll.





Critics said the campaign targeted mostly poor drug peddlers and addicts. It was also riddled with controversies, including the issue on extrajudicial killings. But police say suspects resisted arrest and fought back, prompting officers to use force.

Barely a month before Duterte steps down from office, Karapatan said the chief executive's legacy was "dead bodies".

"It's one thing that really comes to mind when we talked about the drug war here in the Philippines under President Duterte," Palabay said.

"I think this so-called legacy is a bloodied legacy."

Acting Palace spokesperson Martin Andanar in May said the Duterte administration "leaves a legacy of a safe and secure Philippines" with its drug war.

"Foreigners who come to the country as tourists are seeing how safe our streets and communities are, affirming the more than half in the drop in crime rate since President Rodrigo Roa Duterte took office in 2016, and validated by his high satisfaction, performance, approval and trust ratings at the end of his presidency," he said in a statement.



He made the comment after the Commission on Human Rights said the Duterte government failed to protect the rights of the victims of his anti-narcotics crackdown and encouraged a "culture of impunity."

The International Criminal Court (ICC) in September last year approved a full inquiry into alleged crimes against humanity in Duterte's drug war. The ICC suspended the probe some 2 months later following a request by the Philippines, which cited its own investigations.

Duterte remains unapologetic of the drug crackdown, which he recently urged his successor to continue with "stronger pressure."

