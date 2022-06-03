

MANILA - President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s presidential inauguration will "abide by tradition" and will have Filipinos as its "centerpiece," the incoming chief executive's camp said Friday.

Marcos Jr.' sinauguration is set to br held at the National Museum on June 30.

"The Filipino tradition will definitely be the centerpiece or take the center stage," incoming Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez, who is also part of Marcos Jr. s' transition team, told reporters.

"The victory is really for the Filipino people and it will be open to the public and he will take his oath before, to be witnessed by those Filipinos who overwhelmingly voted him into office," he said.

Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo will administer the oath of office to the Philippines' 17th President, he said.

“We will not do anything out of the ordinary, we shall abide by the tradition and let the incumbent Chief Justice… administer the oath," Rodriguez said.

“Everything is being coursed through the Inaugural Committee and I think the letter will be out soon at going to the direction of the Chief Justice," he said.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is in charge of the "preparation for the little construction or renovation works," he said.

"We will leave it up to them," he said. "We’re just hoping that it will not rain.”

The Marcos camp earlier chose the National Museum as the inauguration's venue as the Quirino Grandstand - where Marcos' father and namesake took his oath - is still being used as a COVID-19 facility.

The DPWH earlier said that it has prepared at least 3 other venues and plans to ensure that Marcos Jr. will have options.

Officials earlier said that the construction of makeshift bleachers and other enhancements to the facade of the National Museum are expected to be completed by June 20, about 10 days before Marcos is sworn into office.

