MANILA — A live interview by media network SMNI with convicted kidnapper and retired general Jovito Palparan while detained at the national penitentiary failed to comply with the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) rules, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said on Friday.

“[T]he relevant rules under the manual of operations of the BUCOR were not properly observed,” Guevarra said of the DOJ’s initial assessment of the incident.

As a result, the justice department on May 30 issued a show cause order giving BuCor chief Gerald Bantag 10 days to explain why he should not be sanctioned over the interview.

“Sanctions will depend on whether or not the explanation is satisfactory,” Guevarra said.

Asked specifically which rules were violated by the interview, the outgoing justice chief pointed to “rules on media access of PDLs (persons deprived of liberty), especially high-profile PDLs, which require the authorization of the Justice secretary and also observance of reasonable conditions, such as no discussion of any pending cases before the media.”

Palparan was interviewed live for 2 hours by SMNI on March 30, 2022, where he sought to discredit his September 2018 conviction for the 2006 kidnapping and serious illegal detention of 2 University of the Philippines students Karen Empeno and Sherlyn Cadapan.

During the interview, Palparan claimed the law was “twisted” so a kidnapping case could be filed against him.

Among those who interviewed Palparan was anti-insurgency task force spokesperson Lorraine Badoy, who said they wanted to “vindicate” Palparan and “show the Filipino people the harm that the CPP-NPA-NDF has done to us as a people.”

Badoy also accused Karapatan of being lawyers of the New People’s Army (NPA).

Karapatan is not a lawyers’ group.

It was the National Union of People’s Lawyers (NUPL) that represented the UP students’ families and secured Palparan’s conviction in a Malolos, Bulacan court on Sept. 17, 2018. He was sentenced to reclusion perpetua or up to 40 years in prison.

NUPL immediately condemned the interview and filed a motion before the Court of Appeals, which is hearing Palparan’s appeal, to cite him, Badoy, and SMNI in contempt of court for violating the sub judice rule which prohibits discussion of the merits of the case to avoid influencing the outcome.

NUPL also asked the appellate court to order BuCor to move Palparan to the maximum security facility.

NUPL president Edre Olalia welcomed the show cause order on Bantag.

“We welcome and commend this decisive move by the DOJ as we contest the rather self-serving and mostly immaterial and quite tangential claims of the Bucor to justify the subject media interview by SMNI of PDL Gen. Palparan,” he said.

“We look forward to its logical conclusion, i.e., heads must roll over this illegal, insensitive and imprudent display of special treatment by all public officials and entities involved in the stunt,” he added.

