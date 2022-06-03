Zamboanga del Sur PNP handout photo

Two children were killed while at least 2 others were injured after an explosion rocked Purok Malipayon, Kumalarang, Zamboanga del Sur on Friday noon, the military said.

Reports coming from the Western Mindanao Command said victims are aged 6, 8, and 13.

One of the victims was allegedly carrying a rusty tube and was playing with the unidentified object.

A grandmother of one of the victims said she suddenly heard an explosion and found the 4 children with critical injuries in the hut where they were playing.

Two of the surviving victims were rushed to the Pagadian City Medical Hospital.

—Report from Jewel Reyes

RELATED STORY