10 million motorcycle plate backlog spills over to next admin

The motorcycle plate backlog in the country has reached 10 million, and it continues to balloon as registered motorcycles increase by 1.2 to 1.3 million per year.

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Thursday it has no choice but to contract out the production of the vehicle plates.

The agency's plate-making facility, established by the current administration, is overwhelmed with plate production despite additional equipment.

The facility gave priority to vehicles registered in 2018 up to 2021. Motorcycles registered in 2017 and below will have to wait for their plates or replacement plates because of the swamped plate production.

The projected needed number of motorcycle plates is 10 million pieces until 2024. The plate-making facility can only produce up to 2,600 pieces in two work shifts.

The LTO has asked for a P2.6 billion budget from Congress to fund the outsourcing of production of the plates backlog in 2019.

"P2.6 billion hinihingi namin pero wala pa eh. Hindi pa na-approve siguro mas may priority na project. Little by little, ini-increase natin capacity (plate-making facility). Itong dulong portion pinapa-rehab natin. Pinapa-expand natin 'yung plate production. 'Yung robot sa paggawa ng motorsiklo as early as march ina-activate na kung madagdagan pa mas maganda," LTO chief Ed Galvante said.

There will be no additional fees for the replacement plates. LTO clarified that the fees paid by the motorists upon vehicle registration do not go directly to the agency but to the Bureau of Treasury. That is why they need to ask Congress for the funds.

"'Yung ibinabayad nating rehistro sa lisensya, sa bayad ng sasakyan, ni piso wala pong natanggap diyan ang LTO. Sa registration fees ay napupunta po sa Bureau of Treasury. Ito po ang rason kung bakit ang LTO ay humihingi ng pondo sa Kongreso dahil wala pong napupunta direkta sa LTO," Department of Transportation Usec. Mark Steven Pastor explained.

LTO urged motorists who have not yet claimed their plates to follow up with the agency.

